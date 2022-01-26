Ball State edges UB women

Ball State beat UB despite a career high 24 points from Georgia Woolley.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Freshman Georgia Woolley scored a career high 24 points while Dyaisha Fair added 22, but it wasn't enough as the University at Buffalo women's basketball team dropped its third straight game, 72-70, to Ball State on Wednesday night.

The Bulls did their best to erase a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter, but could not convert on two inside opportunities at the end of the game.

The Bulls fall to 11-7 overall and 5-3 in the Mid-American Conference. They host Northern Illinois Saturday afternoon.