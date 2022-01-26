Bonnies fall at George Mason

D’Shawn Schwartz had 20 points as George Mason topped Saint Bonaventure 75-66. Davonte Gaines had 14 points and eight rebounds.

FAIRFAX, Va. — D’Shawn Schwartz had 20 points as George Mason topped Saint Bonaventure 75-66 in an Atlantic 10 men's basketball game on Wednesday night.

Devon Cooper had 18 points for George Mason (10-7, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Josh Oduro added 15 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

Davonte Gaines had 14 points and eight rebounds in the victory for George Mason. The Buffalo native had played at Tennessee before transferring to George Mason.