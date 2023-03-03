Adams, Jack lead Buffalo past Miami (Ohio)

Isaiah Adams scored 16 points, and Isaac Jack secured the victory with a free throw with 47 seconds left for the Bulls.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Isaiah Adams scored 16 points, and Isaac Jack secured the victory with a free throw with 47 seconds left as the Buffalo men's basketball team knocked off Miami (OH) 68-63 on Friday night.

Adams added five rebounds for the Bulls (15-16, 9-9 Mid-American Conference). LaQuill Hardnett scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Zid Powell recorded 12 points and was 3 of 15 shooting, including 0 for 4 from distance, and went 6 for 7 from the line.

Anderson Mirambeaux led the way for the RedHawks (12-19, 6-12) with 18 points. Morgan Safford added 14 points for Miami (OH). Mekhi Lairy also recorded 11 points and seven assists.