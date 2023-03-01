UB women win, keep their MAC tournament hopes alive

The UB women's basketball team beat Akron 64-50 on Wednesday night and still has a chance to qualify for the MAC tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo women's basketball team got the win and the help they needed Wednesday night.

Now they need to finish strong.

Re'Shawna Stone led the Bulls with a game-high 20 points, and Zakiyah Winfield added a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds as UB beat Akron 64-50 on Wednesday night.

The Bulls needed help in their bid to qualify for the MAC tournament, and they got it with Eastern Michigan's loss to Northern Illinois.

UB (11-15, 6-11) now controls its own destiny. If it beats Western Michigan at home Saturday afternoon, it qualifies for the MAC tournament.