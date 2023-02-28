x
NCAABB: UB clinches MAC tourney berth with win at Northern Illinois

Curtis Jones had 21 points in Buffalo's 85-75 victory over Northern Illinois on Tuesday night.
Credit: AP
Buffalo guard Curtis Jones (3) shoots against West Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Curtis Jones had 21 points in Buffalo's 85-75 victory over Northern Illinois on Tuesday night.

Jones added five rebounds for the Bulls (14-16, 8-9 Mid-American Conference). Isaiah Adams scored 20 points and added six rebounds. LaQuill Hardnett recorded 15 points and shot 5 for 13 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line.

Darweshi Hunter led the Huskies (12-18, 8-9) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals. Northern Illinois also got 18 points from David Coit. Anthony Crump also had 13 points and six rebounds.

