Local college basketball roundup: Niagara women complete season sweep of Quinnipiac

The women at Niagara defeated Quinnipiac, while the UB women fell at Eastern Michigan.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The women at Niagara went on the road to face the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Thursday and ended up completing their first-ever season sweep against them, coming out with a 63-58 win.

The Purple Eagles started the season at 1-8, but they have now won 13 games in the MAAC. Thursday's win over the Bobcats officially ties a program record.

The Parker sisters dominated once again, specifically Aaliyah Parker with 22 points and 10 rebounds on the day. Aaliyah and her sister Angel lead the conference in scoring with three games remaining in the regular season schedule.

The UB women:

The women at UB traveled to face Eastern Michigan on Thursday a day late due to inclement weather and came home with a 61-57 loss.

Right out of the gate, Bulls' Re'Shawna Stone hit back-to-back threes giving Buffalo it's first lead of the game. Eastern Michigan remained much more consistent than the Bulls as they came out on top in the end.

Thursday's loss marks UB's sixth-straight and they now fall to 4-11 in the MAAC.