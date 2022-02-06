Niagara notches huge home win against Pitino, Iona

The Purple Eagles were led by Noah Thomasson and Marcus Hammond, who combined for 49 points as Niagara handed Pitino's Iona Gaels their first conference loss of the season with a 80-71 victory.

Iona was 19-3 and 11-0 in conference play heading into this game. As we approach March, there is no better time to be playing your best basketball and Niagara will look to carry this momentum into the most important part of their season.