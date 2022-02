Sam Iorio led the Purple Eagles in scoring with 13 points. He also brought down four rebounds.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The Niagara men's basketball team was defeated by Fairfield, 73-53, on Saturday afternoon, putting an end to Niagara's three-game winning streak.

Sam Iorio led the Purple Eagles in scoring with 13 points. He also brought down four rebounds.

Up next, the Purple Eagles head to Marist for a Valentine's Day matchup on Monday, at 7 p.m.