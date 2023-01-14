x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
College

McCollum's 27 lead Siena past Niagara 70-64

Led by Javian McCollum's 27 points, the Siena Saints defeated the Niagara Purple Eagles 70-64.
Credit: AP
Niagara head coach Greg Paulus talks with Noah Thomasson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov 12, 2021. Ohio State won 84-74. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Javian McCollum's 27 points helped Siena defeat the Niagara men's basketball team 70-64 on Friday night.

McCollum added five rebounds and eight assists for the Saints (12-5, 6-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jackson Stormo scored 20 points and added five rebounds. Andrew Platek recorded 13 points and was 5 of 6 shooting (3 for 4 from distance). The Saints extended their winning streak to seven games.

Noah Thomasson led the way for the Purple Eagles (9-7, 4-3) with 19 points and two steals. Aaron Gray added 16 points for Niagara. Sam Iorio also had 13 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Sunday. Siena visits Canisius and Niagara hosts Marist.

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

More Videos

In Other News

Cannabis Conference at NCCC

Before You Leave, Check This Out