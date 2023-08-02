College basketball roundup: Bona men, women & UB women fall

The men's and women's teams at St. Bonaventure both lost on Wednesday. The women at UB also lost on the road.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A lot of high hopes for the men's basketball team at St. Bonaventure on Wednesday night as they hosted the La Salle Explorers and were looking to continue their three-game win streak.

Despite their excellent 10-2 record at home, the Bonnies fell to the Explorers 76-70 at home in the Reilly Center on Wednesday night.

These two teams faced off for the first time so far this season and fought until the very end. St. Bonaventure's junior guard Daryl Banks III and sophomore forward Chad Venning both notched 16 points on the night.

The Bonnies now fall to 13-12 on the season as they look ahead to their next game against Duquesne on Saturday.

The women at St. Bonaventure:

The St. Bonaventure women went on the road to face the George Mason Patriots on Wednesday and ending up falling 65-51 for the team's sixth straight loss.

Freshman guard Breauna Ware hit for a new career high of 21 points while also leading the Bonnies in rebounds with six and assists with three.

The Bonnies now fall to 4-23 on the season as they look ahead to their next game against Loyola Chicago on Saturday the 11th.

The women at University at Buffalo:

The women at the University at Buffalo lost their second straight game to the Toledo Rockets in a tough one on the road Wednesday night, 91-73.

Fifth-year guard Jazmine Young led the Bulls in points tonight with 20 and also notched her 1,000th career point.

The Bulls now fall to 9-11 on the season as they look ahead to their next game against Central Michigan on Saturday the 11th.

