College basketball roundup: Bona men, UB women notch victories

St. Bonaventure won at Richmond 66-62, while the UB women beat Miami, Ohio, on the road 81-76.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At Richmond, Va., Yann Farell had 18 points as the St. Bonaventure men's basketball team beat Richmond 66-62 on Wednesday night.

Farell was 7 of 10 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) for the Bonnies (12-11, 6-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Chad Venning scored 17 points while shooting 8 of 11 from the field, and added six rebounds. Moses Flowers recorded 10 points and shot 3 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Tyler Burton led the Spiders (11-12, 4-6) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and nine rebounds. Richmond also got 10 points from Neal Quinn. Isaiah Bigelow also had seven points and six rebounds.

NCAA WOMEN

Re'Shawna stone scored 22 points to lead four University at Buffalo Bulls in double figures as UB broke a four-game losing streak with an 81-76 win at Miami, Ohio.

Zakiyah Winfield scored 19 points, while Jazmine Young and Hattie Ogden scored 15 and 12 respectively.

The Bulls improved to 9-9 (4-5 MAC).

The Fordham Rams had four players score in double figures and won at St. Bonaventure 85-51. The Bonnies were led by Nadechka Laccen, who scored 14 points off the bench. I'Yanna Lops scored 12 for the Bonnies who fell to 1-9 in the Atlantic 10.