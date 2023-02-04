College basketball roundup: Buffalo men pick up conference win

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (11-12) beat Western Michigan (6-17) on the road Saturday.
Once again, Curtis Jones led the Bulls with 30 points in the 85-76 victory. Laquill Hardnett had a big day, adding 27 points and 15 rebounds.
The Buffalo (9-10) women's team lost 72-62 at home to Northern Illinois (11-10), with A'Jah Davis leading the way for the Huskies with 18 points.
Re'Shawna Stone and Zakiyah Winfield each had a game-high 19 points. Winfield posted a double-double with 13 rebounds and tallied six assists.
The Canisius (6-15) women were also in action Saturday, hosting Iona (17-5). The Golden Griffins fell to the Gaels, 68-58. Dani Haskell led the Griffs with 12 points on the afternoon.
