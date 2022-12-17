College women's basketball roundup: Canisius soars, Niagara falls

Canisius beat Rider 74-67, while Niagara lost to Marist 63-55.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Graduate student guard Vannessa Garrelts scored a new career-high in points with 22 as the Canisius women's basketball team beat Rider University 74-67 on Saturday.

Garrelts also added eight rebounds and had a team-high five assists. Sisi Eleko put up 14 points and led the Golden Griffins in rebounds with nine.

Makayla Firebaugh lead the Broncs in points with 23 on the day and grabbed another team high of six rebounds while adding two assists.

This game marks Canisius' first MAAC win to open up conference play.

In another opening MAAC conference matchup, the Niagara women fall just short to Marist 63-55 on Saturday.

It was a Parker-dominated game for the Purple Eagles as sisters Angel and Aaliyah Parker lead Niagara in points, rebounds, and assists. Angel led in points with 12 and also led in assists two. Aaliyah Parker led Niagara with seven rebounds.

It was back and forth the entire game tied 30-30 at half leading up until the last few minutes, when Marist found a way to hold onto the lead and win.

Zaria Shazer led the Red Foxes in all three categories with 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

