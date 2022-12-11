College basketball roundup: Niagara soars, St. Bonaventure falls

St. Bonaventure lost to Iona 72-57, while Niagara beat Eastern Michigan 67-60.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nelly Junior Joseph scored 24 points as the Iona men's basketball team beat Saint Bonaventure 72-57 on Sunday.

Joseph added 10 rebounds for the Gaels (6-2). Walter Clayton Jr. added 16 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Daniss Jenkins recorded 11 points and was 4 of 13 shooting (2 for 6 from distance).

The Bonnies (6-4) were led by Chad Venning, who posted 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Daryl Banks III added 14 points, four assists and three steals for Saint Bonaventure. In addition, Kyrell Luc finished with 10 points and five steals.

Iona outscored Saint Bonaventure by 11 points over the final half, while Clayton led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

In Lewiston, Noah Thomasson had 20 points in Niagara's 67-60 win over Eastern Michigan on Sunday.

Thomasson shot 7 for 14 and 5 of 7 from the free throw line. Aaron Gray added 12 points and David Mitchell 11 for the Purple Eagles (5-4). shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Noah Farrakhan led the Eagles (2-9) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and four assists. Eastern Michigan also got 13 points from Emoni Bates.