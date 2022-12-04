College basketball round-up: Niagara earns 64-60 win over Quinnipiac

Noah Thomasson added five assists for the Purple Eagles (4-4).

HAMDEN, Conn. — Noah Thomasson scored 24 points as Niagara beat Quinnipiac 64-60 on Sunday.

Thomasson added five assists for the Purple Eagles (4-4). Aaron Gray scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Lance Erving finished with eight points.

Tyrese Williams finished with 18 points for the Bobcats (7-2). Ike Nweke added 15 points and nine rebounds for Quinnipiac. Dezi Jones put up 12 points and two steals.

Canisius falls at Iona:

Walter Clayton Jr. had 21 points in Iona's 90-60 win over Canisius on Sunday.

Clayton added four steals for the Gaels (4-2). Berrick JeanLouis scored 16 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor, and added seven rebounds. Nelly Junior Joseph was 4 of 8 shooting and 4 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Tahj Staveskie led the way for the Golden Griffins (2-6) with 13 points. Canisius also got 11 points from Jamir Moultrie. Jacco Fritz also had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the St. Bonaventure women fell to Kent State, 64-49.