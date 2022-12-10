College basketball roundup: Buffalo women win third game of the season

Zakiyah Winfield and Jazmine Young each tallied 20 points, while Winfield added 14 rebounds for a double-double.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Buffalo women's basketball team moves to 3-4 on the season with a 91-59 win over Long Island University on Saturday.

Zakiyah Winfield and Jazmine Young each tallied 20 points, while Winfield added 14 rebounds for a double-double. Re'Shawna Stone and Kiara Johnson each added 17 points.

Jalen Cook had 21 points in Tulane's 88-63 victory against the Buffalo men's team on Saturday.

Cook also contributed eight assists for the Green Wave (6-3). Jadan Coleman scored 19 points while shooting 8 for 13, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. Jaylen Forbes shot 4 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

LaQuill Hardnett finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls (5-5). Buffalo also got 11 points and two blocks from Zid Powell. In addition, Isaiah Adams finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

Tulane led Buffalo 46-29 at the half, with Forbes (13 points) their high scorer before the break. Tulane outscored Buffalo by eight points over the final half, while Coleman led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Canisius men fell to Toledo 69-68, while the women's team lost at Youngstown State 75-50.

