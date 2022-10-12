Cardinal O'Hara sophomore Kyla Hayes surpasses 1,000 points

She is only in her second year of high school, but Kyla Hayes is already a record setter.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kyla Hayes may only be a sophomore in high school, but she has already made a mark in the basketball record books at Cardinal O'Hara High School.

Hayes scored surpassed the 1,000 point mark during a game on Friday against Bishop Kellenberg.

The forward is the first to score 1,000 points in her sophomore season.

She ended the game with 19 points. The school reports her averaging 16.3 points so far this season.

Hayes has been playing basketball for a few years. She scored 473 points in just two varsity seasons while in middle school at Maryvale.

The Cardinal O'Hara varsity Hawks have won nine consecutive championships.