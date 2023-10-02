College basketball roundup: Niagara wins in OT; UB and Canisius fall at home

The Purple Eagles came back in the second half on Calvin Murphy Night to complete an overtime win against Quinnipiac.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Braxton Bayless knocked down six free throws in the final minute to help Niagara pull out a 79-73 win over Quinnipiac on Friday night in men's basketball action.

Noah Thomasson had 21 points with nine rebounds and eight assists for the Purple Eagles (14-9, 9-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Bayless was 5 of 7 shooting and 8 of 10 from the free throw line to add 18 points. Harlan Obioha shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

The Bobcats (17-8, 8-6) were led in scoring by Luis Kortright, who finished with 25 points. Quinnipiac also got 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Ike Nweke. In addition, Tyrese Williams finished with 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Niagara hosts Iona and Quinnipiac visits Canisius.

Canisius men fall to Iona at home:

Walter Clayton Jr.'s 19 points helped Iona defeat Canisius 80-59 on Friday night.

Clayton was 7 of 12 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Gaels (17-7, 10-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Osborn Shema scored 16 points while shooting 7 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds. Nelly Junior Joseph was 7 of 9 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Tahj Staveskie led the Golden Griffins (5-18, 3-11) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and three steals. Jamir Moultrie added 11 points for Canisius. Xzavier Long also put up nine points and six rebounds. The loss is the sixth straight for the Golden Griffins.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Sunday. Iona visits Niagara while Canisius hosts Quinnipiac.

UB men fall to Kent State at home:

Miryne Thomas had 19 points and Kent State beat Buffalo 72-65 on Friday night.

Thomas was 7 of 13 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Golden Flashes (20-5, 10-2 Mid-American Conference). Sincere Carry added 15 points while going 6 of 17 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 2 for 4 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds and 10 assists. Chris Payton recorded 11 points and was 3 of 4 shooting and 5 of 8 from the free throw line.

Zid Powell led the way for the Bulls (12-13, 6-6) with 15 points and two blocks. Jonnivius Smith added 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Buffalo. In addition, LaQuill Hardnett had 14 points and four assists.

No place like home.



🟣🦅🏀 pic.twitter.com/BgYSmsdO9E — Niagara Basketball (@NiagaraMBB) February 11, 2023

Hear from head coach Reggie Witherspoon following tonight’s game.#Griffs pic.twitter.com/j5bdtCQgOT — Canisius Basketball (@Griffs_MBB) February 11, 2023

Final from Alumni Arena.



Buffalo returns to action on Tuesday at Ohio at 7 p.m.#UBhornsUP pic.twitter.com/2ORl8I7Qyk — UB Men's Basketball (@UBmenshoops) February 11, 2023