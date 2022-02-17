Buffalo tops Eastern Michigan, wins 5th straight game

UB men's hoops are heating up at the perfect time as inch closer to March.

YPSILANTI, Mich. — The University at Buffalo men's basketball team is now on a five-game winning streak.

The Bulls never trailed in their 83-69 victory over Eastern Michigan on Thursday afternoon. Wit h the win, Buffalo improved to 15-8 on the year and 9-4 in Mid-American Conference play.

During the game, Ronaldo Segu became the 25th player in school history to eclipse the 1,000-point mark for his career at UB.

The Bulls placed four players in double figures, led by a second straight double-double from Josh Mballa, who finished with game highs of 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Up next, the Bulls head home to host Western Michigan at Alumni Arena on Saturday at 4 p.m. This weekend is also Hall of Fame weekend for both the men's and women's basketball team.