Canisius wins, Niagara loses in men's basketball

Canisius and Niagara were both in action on Sunday afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Canisius men's basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak on Sunday afternoon with a 72-67 victory over Quinnipiac.

With the win, the Golden Griffs are now 9-20 on the season.

Jordan Henderson led the Golden Griffs with 25 points.

Up next, Canisius is at home against Marist on Thursday night at 7 pm.

Niagara dropped to 12-15 this season with a loss on Sunday against Saint Peters 63-36. The Purple Eagles struggled shooting from the arc throughout the game, going 3 for 15 from 3-point land. The Purple Eagles played catch-up a majority of the game.

Up next, Niagara hosts Siena on Thursday at 7 p.m.