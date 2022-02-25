College basketball roundup: Canisius, Niagara fall on the road

Malek Green led the Golden Griffins with 22 points and eight rebounds. Marcus Hammond led the Purple Eagles with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Elijah Joiner had 16 points, Tyson Jolly also had 16 points, and Iona beat Canisius 72-65 in men's basketball action Friday night.

Malek Green led the Golden Griffins with 22 points and eight rebounds.

Canisius will play at Quinnipiac on Sunday afternoon.

Dwight Murray Jr. registered 18 points and seven rebounds as Rider narrowly beat Niagara 70-68.

Marcus Hammond led the Purple Eagles with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Greg Kuakumensah's 3-pointer pulled the Eagles within two points with four seconds to go, but it wasn't enough for the Purple Eagles.

Niagara moves on to St. Peter's for a game on Sunday afternoon.

FINAL | Despite a late second-half surge, the Purple Eagles fell to the Broncs by two points, 70-68. Marcus Hammond had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Greg Kuakumensah (16) and Noah Thomasson (14) also finished in double figures.



🟣🦅🏀 pic.twitter.com/hfyJoykTzt — Niagara Basketball (@NiagaraMBB) February 26, 2022