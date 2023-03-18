Canisius hockey punches ticket to NCAA Tournament for first time since 2013

Griffs goalie Jacob Barczewski was stellar again for Canisius, stopping all 24 Crusaders shots on the way to a win.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Canisius Golden Griffins men’s hockey team had the chance to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013, hosting Holy Cross in a single-game championship in the Atlantic Hockey Association on Saturday night at Harborcenter.

The Griffs made it happen, and they’re moving on with a 3-0 win.

Griffs goalie Jacob Barczewski was stellar again for Canisius, stopping all 24 shots on the way to a win.

Canisius and Holy Cross both were scoreless late into the first two periods of the game until Nick Bowman ripped a one-timer off the great feed from Jackson Decker, and the Griffs had the lead with just over two minutes to go in the second.

The Griffs added two late goals to seal it. Now they’re off to the NCAA Tournament to represent Atlantic Hockey.