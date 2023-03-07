Canisius women's basketball season ends in MAAC Tournament first round

The Griffs lost to Mount St. Mary's 54-41 in the first game of the MAAC Tournament.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The Canisius women's basketball team's season came to an end Tuesday morning in the opening game of the 2023 MAAC Tournament.

The Golden Griffins finished the season at 9-21 and 6-14 in the MAAC when they were bounced out of the tournament by Mount St. Mary's, 51-41.

Sophomore Cheyenne Stubbs led the Griffs with a team-high 15 points. Freshman Sisi Eleko added 10 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn't enough for Canisius against the Mountaineers.

The Griffs and Mountaineers were tied 22-22 at the half before Mount St. Mary's went on an 8-0 run in the third quarter.