MAAC Tourney: Canisius falls in overtime to Mount St. Mary's

Dakota Leffew scored 15 points as Mount St. Mary's took down Canisius 67-66 in overtime on Tuesday night in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.
Credit: AP
Canisius head coach Reggie Witherspoon directs his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Dakota Leffew scored 15 points as Mount St. Mary's took down Canisius 67-66 in overtime on Tuesday night in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

Leffew was 6 of 15 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) for the Mountaineers (13-19). Jalen Benjamin scored 13 points and added five assists. George Tinsley was 4 of 5 shooting and 0 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points while adding 11 rebounds and five assists.

Jordan Henderson led the Golden Griffins (10-20) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Canisius also got 14 points from Tahj Staveskie. Xzavier Long also had 12 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists.

