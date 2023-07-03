MAAC Tourney: Canisius falls in overtime to Mount St. Mary's

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Dakota Leffew scored 15 points as Mount St. Mary's took down Canisius 67-66 in overtime on Tuesday night in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

Leffew was 6 of 15 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) for the Mountaineers (13-19). Jalen Benjamin scored 13 points and added five assists. George Tinsley was 4 of 5 shooting and 0 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points while adding 11 rebounds and five assists.