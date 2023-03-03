March Madness: Big 4 teams eye NCAA tournament berths

Here's the schedule and results for Western New York teams attempting to extend their seasons by another week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Less than a week from the selection show, college basketball teams across the county are trying to punch their tickets to the NCAA tournament at conference tournaments.

Among those squads are seven Big 4 teams, including the men's and women's teams at the University at Buffalo, Canisius, and Niagara. The St. Bonaventure men's team will be in action this week; however, the women's team lost in its Atlantic 10 Conference tournament last week.

Mid-American Conference men, Cleveland

March 9: Quarterfinal, No. 6 Buffalo (15-16, 9-9) vs. No. 3 Akron (21-10, 13-5), 6:30 p.m.

Mid-American Conference women, Cleveland

March 8: Quarterfinal, No. 8 Buffalo (12-15, 7-11) vs. No. 1 Toledo (25-4, 16-2), 11 a.m.

Atlantic 10 women, Wilmington, Del.

March 1: First round, No. 11 Davidson 70, No. 14 St. Bonaventure 51

Atlantic 10 men, Brooklyn, N.Y.

March 8: Second round, No. 9 St. Bonaventure (14-17, 8-10) vs. No. 8 Davidson (15-15, 8-10), 11:30 a.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men, Atlantic City, N.J.

March 7: First round, No. 9 Canisius (10-19, 8-12) vs. No. 8 Mount St. Mary’s (12-19, 8-12), 5 p.m.

March 9: Quarterfinal, No. 5 Niagara (15-14, 10-10) vs. No. 4 Siena (17-14, 11-9), 9:30 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference women, Atlantic City, N.J.

March 7: First round, No. 9 Canisius (9-20, 6-14) vs. No. 8 Mount St. Mary’s (11-18, 7-13), 10:30 a.m.

March 8: Quarterfinal, No. 2 Niagara (17-11, 16-4) vs. TBA, 3:30 p.m.