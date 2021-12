St. Bonaventure improves to 8-1.

OLEAN, N.Y. — Jalen Adaway and Jaren Holmes scored 22 points apiece as the St. Bonaventure men's basketball team topped Loyola (Md.) 84-71.

Jaylin Andrews led the Greyhounds on Wednesday night with 20 points.

The Bonnies improved to 8-1 this season with their win over Loyola.

Next up for St. Bonaventure a big top 25 game versus 16th-ranked Connecticut on Saturday in Newark, N.J.