Green scores 35, Northern Iowa tops No. 16 St. Bonaventure

Green hit 9 of 15 shots from the 3-point line. Kyle Lofton had 21 points, seven assists and four steals for the Bonnies, who lost for the first time this season.

ALLEGANY, N.Y. — AJ Green scored 35 points with four assists to lead the Northern Iowa men's basketball team to a 90-80 win over No. 16 St. Bonaventure on Saturday afternoon.

Austin Phyfe and Nate Heise each had 15 points as the Panthers beat a ranked opponent for the first time since winning at then-No. 23 Colorado on Dec. 10, 2019.

