College

Green scores 35, Northern Iowa tops No. 16 St. Bonaventure

Green hit 9 of 15 shots from the 3-point line. Kyle Lofton had 21 points, seven assists and four steals for the Bonnies, who lost for the first time this season.
St. Bonaventure guard Jalen Adaway (33) guards Northern Iowa guard Nate Heise (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Olean, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)

ALLEGANY, N.Y. — AJ Green scored 35 points with four assists to lead the Northern Iowa men's basketball team to a 90-80 win over No. 16 St. Bonaventure on Saturday afternoon.

Austin Phyfe and Nate Heise each had 15 points as the Panthers beat a ranked opponent for the first time since winning at then-No. 23 Colorado on Dec. 10, 2019.

Green did most of his damage from 3-point territory, making a career-best 9 of 15. He matched his career high for scoring.

Kyle Lofton had 21 points, seven assists and four steals for St. Bonaventure, which lost for the first time this season.

    

