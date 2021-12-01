St. Bonaventure rebounds from first loss, tops Coppin State

The Bonnies were led by guard Jaren Holmes, who finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. Jalen Adaway scored 13 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.

ALLEGANY, N.Y. — The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team successfully rebounded from its first loss of the season, beating Coppin State 93-81 on Wednesday night.

The Bonnies (6-1) were led by guard Jaren Holmes, who finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.

Jalen Adaway scored 13 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Kyle Lofton added 16 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. Osun Osunniyi finished with 17 points and five rebounds.

Jesse Zarzuela was the leading scorer for Coppin State (1-10), finishing with 27 points.

St. Bonaventure dropped out of the rankings this week following a 90-80 home loss to Northern Iowa over the weekend.