Adaway carries Saint Bonaventure past Buffalo 68-65

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. – Jalen Adaway drilled a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds remaining to break a tie and send St. Bonaventure to a 68-65 victory over Buffalo Saturday afternoon in a classic Big 4 battle inside the Reilly Center.



The fifth-year senior calmly knocked down an open look off a feed from Jaren Holmes who drew a double team from UB defenders by driving into the paint.



UB was pushing back late with a 13-2 Buffalo run over 2:38 but it wasn’t enough.



Adaway finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, adding two blocks. Osun Osunniyi posted 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks while Linton Brown produced 10 points off the bench.