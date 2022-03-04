At UConn, WNY native Amari DeBerry eyes national championship

The Williamsville South graduate's freshman season for the No. 5-ranked Huskies hasn't featured much playing time, but more of a college education.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Amari DeBerry's career at Williamsville South made her one of the most decorated women's basketball players ever to come out of Western New York.

A McDonald's All-American in 2021 and Buffalo News Players of the Year in 2020, DeBerry surpassed 2,000 points in her high school career and twice won gold with the U.S. National Team Youth Program.

"It was a pretty interesting experience to say the least," DeBerry said. "I'm not really used to playing against people my size, who are just as tall as me and bigger than me. I think I could bring back more leadership qualities because when you're there, you really have to use your voice. Let yourself be known."

"The thing abut Amari is she's so bad in practice some days, but she's never that bad in games," Huskies coach Geno Auriemma said. "So I think she's trying to tell me something. 'Coach, if I don't come to practice, I'll play really, really well. Stop bugging me at practice. I'm not ready to go that route yet.' "

Amari played in 15 games with the Huskies this season, averaging just under two points a game. But as one of UConn's tallest players at 6 feet, 5 inches tall, she did manage seven blocked shots in her limited time.

With a graduate transfer and senior forwards absorbing two of the top five minutes played this year, her path to an opportunity should begin to clear.