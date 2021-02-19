Amari DeBerry nominated for McDonald's high school All-American game

The 6-foot-5 senior is among 14 players from New York State who has been nominated.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's some big news in Western New York: a local senior is getting national recognition.

Williamsville South basketball superstar Amari DeBerry has been nominated for the McDonald's high school All-American game.

DeBerry is signed to University of Connecticut and ranked No. 15 in the 2021 class.

The 6-foot-5 senior is among 14 players from New York State who has been nominated as well.

"It was important for me to do it during my junior year just so I can have the season to focus on and what I need to do for the team, not really having to worry about the recruitment process anymore," DeBerry told 2 On Your Side a year ago.

"I was glad to find some place like UConn that I felt so comfortable in."