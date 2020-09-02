BUFFALO, N.Y. — Williamsville South junior Amari DeBerry committed to Connecticut last November. She wanted to be able to focus on her last two years of high school.

"It was important for me to do it during my junior year just so I can have the season to focus on and what I need to do for the team, not really having to worry about the recruitment process anymore," Deberry said. "I was glad to find some place like UConn that I felt so comfortable in."

DeBerry is 6 feet 5 inches tall and has been on the radar of basketball recruiters since the eighth grade. She chose the Huskies over several other major programs, including Louisville, Notre Dame, Maryland, South Carolina and Baylor. She had offers from at least 15 programs.

Along with leading Williamsville South to its sixth straight sectional title last season she was also a member of the U.S. Under-16 Women’s National Team that participated in the FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Chile. She's ranked as the number two prospect of the 2021 recruiting class by ESPN.

