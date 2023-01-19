College basketball roundup: St. Bonaventure downs Duquesne

The St. Bonaventure men defeated Duquesne on Wednesday night at home, 65-56.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The St. Bonaventure Bonnies took down the Duquesne Dukes at home at Reilly Arena on Wednesday night. The Bonnies got off to a quick 12-3 start in the first and continued to hold the lead for the remainder of the game. The final score was 65-56.

Bonnie's junior guard Daryl Banks III led the team with 15 points and lead in assists with four on the night. Sophomore guard Kyrell Luc led St. Bonaventure with eight rebounds. Junior guard Moses Flowers hit a big milestone on the night notching 1,000 career points.

The Bonnies now sit at 10-9 on the season and 4-2 in conference play.

Other local college finals:

The University at Buffalo women snapped a three-game win streak on Wednesday night at home in Alumni Arena after falling to the Ball State Cardinals, 81-59.

The Bulls had a good start and were able to lead by two points after the first quarter. After the Cardinals grabbed the lead late in the second quarter, the Bulls were not able to catch up for the rest of the matchup.

There were three different game leaders in points, assists and rebounds on the night. Senior guard Jazmine Young led the team in points with 15. Senior guard Zakiyah Winfield led the Bulls with seven rebounds, and senior guard Re'Shawna Stone led the team in assists with six. Latrice Perkins also notched a new UB career high with 12 points on the night.

The Bulls now sit at 8-6 on the season and 3-2 in conference play.