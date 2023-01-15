College basketball roundup: Buffalo men fall, women soar

The UB men's team fell to Central Michigan in overtime, while the women's team beat Eastern Michigan.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jesse Zarzuela's 29 points helped Central Michigan defeat the Buffalo men's basketball team 87-78 in overtime on Saturday night.

Zarzuela was 8-of-16 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 10 for 12 from the line for the Chippewas (7-10, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). Reggie Bass scored 21 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from distance, and 10 for 13 from the line, and added six rebounds and six assists. Brian Taylor recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 16, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc.

The Bulls (8-9, 2-2) were led by Curtis Jones, who recorded 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Buffalo also got 16 points, four assists and two steals from Zid Powell. Jonnivius Smith also recorded 13 points and six rebounds.

Carrington McCaskill scored inside in the closing seconds of regulation to make it 70-all and force overtime, Bass hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring in the extra period and Central Michigan led the rest of the way.

The Buffalo women beat the Eastern Michigan Eagles, 78-59. Three players recorded a 20 piece as the team dominated to move to 3-1 in conference play. The women return to the Alumni Arena on Wednesday against Ball State looking to add to their three-game win streak.

Other local college basketball finals:

St. Bonaventure:

Daryl Banks III and Moses Flowers had 20 points each in Saint Bonaventure's 71-63 victory over Richmond on Saturday.

Banks had five rebounds for the Bonnies (9-9, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Flowers was 7 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line. Kyrell Luc shot 6 for 22 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points.

Matt Grace led the Spiders (10-8, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Tyler Burton added 15 points for Richmond. In addition, Isaiah Bigelow had 13 points and six rebounds.

Banks scored seven points in the first half and Saint Bonaventure went into halftime trailing 29-23. Flowers scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Saint Bonaventure to an eight-point victory.

The St. Bonaventure women fell to the Davidson Wildcats, 73-39. The team will be back on their home court on Thursday facing Dayton.

Niagara:

The Niagara women's basketball team defeated the Rider Broncs with a final of 67-55. This win marked the teams sixth MAAC win, which also ranks them as the first team in the MAAC to win six games. Angel Parker also notched her 1,000 career point in the win.

Canisius:

The Canisius women's team fell to the Mount St Mary's Mountaineers, 68-58. Freshman forward Sisi Eleko posted her first career double-double in the game despite the loss.