New York says no fans at college sports due to COVID-19

Just as with pro sports, fans at this time, will not be allowed to attend college sports events this fall.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The news does not come as a surprise, but New York State made if official on Tuesday. Fans will not be allowed to attend college sporting events this fall.

The decision falls in line with the one Governor Andrew Cuomo made about professional sports.

The larger question really is whether college games will be played at all this fall. There is a long list of conferences that have already postponed fall seasons due to COVID-19.

The Mid-American Conference, of which the University at Buffalo is a member, is still scheduled to play football games this fall.

Athletic director Mark Alnutt issued this statement in reference to the governor's ruling:

"We understand and support the health and safety guidelines put forth by Governor Cuomo.

"We currently are seeking further clarification regarding fans at collegiate sporting events and will move forward appropriately under the state’s guidance and in accordance with UB’s own health guidelines.