UB announces health and safety guidelines for fall semester

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday the University at Buffalo released guidelines about the safe return to class for students, professors and staff for the fall semester, which is scheduled to start in late August.

Last month the university released a plan to return to campus by offering a modified in-person format, designed to reduce the amount of people physically on campus. Under this plan, classrooms will be limited to 25% capacity and residence halls will also have a reduced number students.

Under the new guidelines released today, the school is asking all students, faculty and staff returning to campus to undergo a seven-day quarantine before the start of classes, as a precaution. People arriving from outside of New York State will have to follow the state's travel advisory, mandating a two week quarantine if they are coming from one of the 22 states listed in the advisory.

Face coverings, which will be provided by the school, will be mandatory inside and outside of campus buildings to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Students can also wear their own face mask as long as it meets criteria for a face covering.

In dining halls students will have to sit six feet apart and masks need to be worn whenever they aren't eating or drinking. Students living in dorms won't have to wear a mask when inside their room or while alone with their roommate.

“We want everyone to adopt a culture that minimizes risks of getting infected and maximizes our ability to keep UB open,” said Thomas A. Russo, MD, chief of the Division of Infectious Disease in the Department of Medicine, Jacobs School, and a member of the guidelines committee.“The cornerstone of our strategy is to prevent infections. Our first line of defense is the universal use of face coverings, physical distancing and hand hygiene. Until a safe and effective vaccine becomes available, we all need to rigorously use the strategies described in these guidelines and develop a culture designed to prevent cases."