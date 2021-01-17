TAKE2: Bills defense dominant in divisional win over Ravens

It was essentially a two possession third quarter.
The Bills scored touchdowns on both.
Points that ultimately decided Buffalo's 17-3 AFC divisional playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens.
After being held in check for the first half, the Bills offense adjusted and started the third quarter by driving 66-yards with Josh Allen connecting with Stefon Diggs to build a 10-3 lead.
The story of the night though was really about the defense. Taron Johnson returned a Lamar Jackson interception 101-yards for a touchdown on the drive that followed. The Bills led 17-3 and wound up winning by that final.
Jackson was knocked out of the game and into concussion protocol shortly after. He finished the game with 34-yards on nine carries. The Bills defense once again holding him in check on the ground. Buffalo limited him to 40 yards on 11 carries in a 24-17 loss in week 14 last season.
The Buffalo defense limited the NFL's top rushing attack to 150-yards and just three points on the scoreboard.
The Bills will play either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Championship game.
WGRZ's Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of the Buffalo news for analysis. Vic also joins, along with Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News, for "Sports Talk Live Buffalo" that airs Mondays at 7:30 on WGRZ.