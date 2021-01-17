TAKE2: Bills defense dominant in divisional win over Ravens

WGRZ's Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News and Sports Talk live after the Bills 17-3 playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens.

It was essentially a two possession third quarter.

The Bills scored touchdowns on both.

Points that ultimately decided Buffalo's 17-3 AFC divisional playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens.

After being held in check for the first half, the Bills offense adjusted and started the third quarter by driving 66-yards with Josh Allen connecting with Stefon Diggs to build a 10-3 lead.

The story of the night though was really about the defense. Taron Johnson returned a Lamar Jackson interception 101-yards for a touchdown on the drive that followed. The Bills led 17-3 and wound up winning by that final.

Jackson was knocked out of the game and into concussion protocol shortly after. He finished the game with 34-yards on nine carries. The Bills defense once again holding him in check on the ground. Buffalo limited him to 40 yards on 11 carries in a 24-17 loss in week 14 last season.

The Buffalo defense limited the NFL's top rushing attack to 150-yards and just three points on the scoreboard.

The Bills will play either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Championship game.