LIVE BLOG: Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens in AFC Divisional Round

The Bills are one win away from their first AFC Title Game since 1994. Can they stop Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to get there?
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Cole Beasley is active after Sean McDermott said he is "week to week."

FIRST QUARTER:

- The Ravens receive the opening kickoff and start at their own 25 after a touchback. Baltimore drives 52 yards on 12 plays before Justin Tucker misses 42-yard field goal. The Bills catch a big break from the top kicker in the league, and start their first drive at their own 31.

- Josh Allen picks up a quick first down on a 13-yard pass to Stefon Diggs. The Ravens force the Bills to punt at their own 48. Baltimore goes three and out starting its drive at its own 10. 

SECOND QUARTER:

- Tyler Bass puts the Bills on the board first with a 28-yard field goal. The Bills started off their drive at the Baltimore 38 with a 16-yard connection between Allen and Stefon Diggs. 3-0 Bills.

- The Ravens go three and out before the Bills get the ball back at their own 37. Tyler Bass misses a 43-yard field goal at the end of a seven-play, 38-yard drive.

- Tucker misses back-to-back field goals, this time from 46 yards out to end a six-play, 39-yard drive. It's still 3-0 Buffalo.

-Josh Allen shaken up on a sack on 3rd and 20.  Bills forced to punt. Allen sitting on sideline, appears that he's staying in the game. 

-After converting a 3rd and 18, Jackson throws incomplete on 3rd and 14 and the Ravens are forced to punt. 