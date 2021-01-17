Bills fans, the celebration is on!

There's no time for sleep when the Bills are headed to the AFC championship game.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — From the 6,700 fans inside Bills Stadium in Orchard Park to homes across Western New York, there were plenty of celebrations following the Buffalo Bills victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night.

The 17-3 victory puts the Bills in the AFC championship game.

Immediately following the game, fans head to Niagara Square in downtown Buffalo, where AFC East division championship banners hang at City Hall.

#BillsMafia is celebrating the big win in Niagara Square. Show us how you are celebrating as the #Bills head to the AFC Championship game. pic.twitter.com/bcB6MdKHtp — WGRZ (@WGRZ) January 17, 2021

There are also several reports of fireworks being set off across Western New York.

