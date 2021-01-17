Bills advance to AFC championship game with 17-3 win over Ravens

Buffalo limited the NFL’s top running offense to 150 yards on 32 carries. Taron Johnson scored on a 101-yard interception return to help seal the victory.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills advanced to their first AFC championship game in 26 yards after Taron Johnson scored on a 101-yard interception return to seal a 17-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The interception return came with Baltimore facing third-and-goal from Buffalo's 9 where Johnson stepped in front of Lamar Jackson's pass intended for tight end Mark Andrews with 41 seconds left in the third quarter.

Jackson did not return after sustaining a head injury on the final play of the third quarter when he was sacked while chasing down an errant snap.

Buffalo limited the NFL’s top running offense to 150 yards on 32 carries.