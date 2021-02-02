Boston tops Beauts 7-1; Buffalo still alive in playoffs

The Pride beat the Beauts but due to the withdrawal of Connecticut, Buffalo remains alive in the playoff race.

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The Buffalo Beauts are still alive in the NWHL playoff race.

At the start of the day it wouldn't have been that way.

The Beauts faced the Boston Pride in the third and deciding game of their series. Boston won 7-1 in what would have been an elimination game.

However, earlier in the day, the Connecticut Whale announced they would be withdrawing from the tournament, likely the result of COVID-19 concerns. Prior to the game, Boston and Buffalo were informed they would be playing for the third and fourth seeds in the Isobel Cup playoffs as a result.