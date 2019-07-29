AMHERST, N.Y. — Since their inception in 2015, the Buffalo Beauts of the NWHL have played their home games at HarborCenter, the ice rink that serves primarily as a practice facility for the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and home rink for Canisius College.

That's about to change for the 2019 season.

In May, Pegula Sports and Entertainment, who operated the team for the prior two seasons, reached an agreement to transfer control of the organization of the team back to the league.

That transfer will now extend to the location of the team's home games. Its new home ice will be at the feature rink at the Northtown Center in Amherst, which seats 1,800, identical to the capacity of HarborCenter.

The Beauts will play 11 times at the Northtown Center. Their season-opener is scheduled for Saturday, October 19 against Connecticut. An additional home contest, scheduled for December against the Metropolitan Riveters, remains TBA.