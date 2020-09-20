Broadcast of Bills game dark for 20 minutes, later has lightning delay

CBS says the broadcast experienced technical difficulties due to a power outage that affected part of the stadium. The lightning delay came after halftime.

MIAMI — Buffalo Bills fans were left in the dark during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

The game broadcast at Hard Rock Stadium suddenly went dark when the score was tied 7-7.

CBS truck lost power, per source. — Ashley Holder (@AshNoelleTV) September 20, 2020

CBS said the broadcast experienced technical difficulties for about 20 minutes due to a power outage that affected part of the stadium.

For Bills fans, this meant missing Buffalo's second touchdown. A 22-yard pass from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs, his first touchdown as a Bill. The stream didn't come back until the second quarter.

2 On Your Side's Adam Benigni had reached out to the NFL to see if they considered delaying the game until the issue was resolved.

The game was later delayed after halftime due to lightning. We will continue to update this story as we receive updates on the delay.