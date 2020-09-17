AAA: Very few inquiries about travel plans to Miami for Bills game

"It appears as though some fans are complying as AAA has seen very few inquiries for trip information," AAA of WNY says.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following the Erie County Department of Health's message to Bills fans asking them not go to Miami for this week's game against the Dolphins, AAA says fans are listening.

AAA of Western New York says, "It appears as though some fans are complying as AAA has seen very few inquiries for trip information. However, many determined fans will make the trip, despite the pandemic and the current circumstances."

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz took to social media about fans going to Florida for the game saying: "Big opening day win for the Bills yesterday. Next week the Bills are at Miami. ECDOH does NOT recommend traveling to Miami for the game. Miami-Dade County has some of the highest COVID-19 cases in the country, and more than 7,500 since Aug. 30."