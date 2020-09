Earlier this week, Coach Sean McDermott said that injuries to both players don't appear to be long term.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Two key defensive players for the Buffalo Bills will be not be playing on Sunday.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott appeared on WGR 550 radio Friday morning and said that linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano will be out for the game against the Miami Dolphins.

Earlier this week, McDermott said that injuries to both players don't appear to be long term. Milano did not practice all week.