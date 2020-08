Randal Grichuk homered and drove in four runs to lead Toronto to a 7-2 win in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE — Hyun Jin Ryu pitched six innings of four-hit ball, Randal Grichuk homered and drove in four runs and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-2.

Cavan Biggio also went deep for the Blue Jays and finished with three hits and three RBIs. Ryu struck out three and walked none.