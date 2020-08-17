Adames helps Rays notch 2nd win of day Blue Jays at Sahlen Field

The Blue Jays went 2-3 despite hitting 17 home runs in their first week in Buffalo. Tampa Bay has won 8 of its last 9 games.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Willy Adames hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays, helped by a huge Toronto error, beat the Blue Jays 7-5 to win both games completed Sunday.

Earlier, in the finish of a game suspended Saturday night because of rain, Brandon Lowe hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to lift the Rays to a 3-2 win.

Tampa Bay has won eight of nine games.

The Blue Jays went 2-3 despite hitting 17 homers in their first week at Sahlen Field, the team’s temporary home this season and the park of their Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo.