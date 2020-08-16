Lowe blasts 9th-inning home run, lifts Rays past Blue Jays

Brandon Lowe homered in his 4th straight game, connecting for a tiebreaking drive off Jordan Romano in the completion of Saturday's suspended game.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Brandon Lowe hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to keep up his power surge and lift the Tampa Bay Rays over the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 in the completion of a suspended game.

Saturday night’s game was halted in the fourth inning because of rain with the Rays leading 1-0.

The Rays and Blue Jays were to follow Sunday with a seven-inning game, shortened from the regularly scheduled nine innings.