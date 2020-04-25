ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It was a long wait for the Bills but they finally got to make a pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

With the 54th overall pick in the draft, the Bills took Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa. Many had Epenesa pegged as a first-round talent.

He played in 13 games in 2019, finishing with 49 tackles, 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

At 6 feet, 5 inches and 280 pounds, he has the ideal size to play defensive end in the Bills' 4-3 scheme.

The Bills get some much needed youth at the position. There are three veterans ahead of Epenesa at the spot, Jerry Hughes, Trent Murphy, and Mario Addison.

