BUFFALO, N.Y. —

First responders in the City of Buffalo got a special treat from Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes.

Hundreds of meals were delivered to members of the Buffalo Fire Department and the Buffalo Police Department on Wednesday morning.

The effort was a partnership between Hughes, his wife Meghan, and the Pegula COVID-19 Fund.

The boxed meals were from the Grange Community Kitchen. The owner was there to drop off the meals this morning at the B District police station and the Buffalo Fire Headquarters on Wednesday morning.

She said she was happy to have Hughes, who is a fan of the burgers at the restaurant, think of her businesses to help make this event happen. She also said she was happy to have the money to support her business, which has been hit hard by recent events.

Hughes also arranged Hughes apparently already arranged a drop-off for American Medical Response Services.

A representative for Buffalo Police said they’re happy that someone is thinking of them through all this and of course, it’s nice to have the support of the home team during this difficult time.

